France still trying to end Veolia, Suez dispute, says source

PARIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The French state is still trying to end disagreements between utilities Veolia VIE.PA and Suez SEVI.PA days ahead of a deadline, a source close to Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday.

Veolia last month offered to pay energy group Engie ENGIE.PA 2.9 billion euros ($3.37 billion) for a 29.9% stake in Suez, with a view to subsequently taking full control of its rival by buying up more shares, a move Suez views as hostile.

Veolia's offer remains valid until Sept. 30.

"There have been multiple conversations ... The goal remains to find a middle ground and to end the conflict, the source told Reuters.

The French state holds a 23.6% stake in Engie and has tried to ease tensions. Engie, which owns almost 32% of Suez, rejected Veolia's initial advance but has said it would consider a higher offer.

($1 = 0.8598 euros)

(Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((matthias.blamont@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 4949 5054;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.