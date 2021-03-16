France starts sale of new green bond - lead managers

AMSTERDAM, March 16 (Reuters) - France started the sale of a new green bond on Tuesday via a syndicate of banks, according to memos from three lead managers seen by Reuters.

Price guidance on the bond, due June 25 2044, is around 20 basis points over France's existing green bond due June 2039, according to the memos. It will pay a coupon of 0.5% and will price later on Tuesday.

France hired BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, HSBC and JP Morgan for the deal on Monday.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Sujata Rao)

