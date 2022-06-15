France set for rare barley shipment to Iran

Adds trader comment, background

PARIS, June 15 (Reuters) - A vessel is due to call this week at the port of La Pallice on France's west coast to load barley for Iran, in a rare French grain shipment to the Middle Eastern country, Refinitiv data showed on Wednesday.

The ship will take around 63,000 tonnes of barley in what would be the first French barley export to Iran in almost three years, according to the data. GRAIN/SHP/FR

Iran is expected to import large volumes of grain in the year ahead after drought affected its domestic production.

Last month, Iran's Grain Union forecast the country would import 25 million tonnes of grain, meal and oilseeds in the year to March 2023.

Like other grain importers, Iran is confronted with high prices and supply disruption following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Iran also has the challenge of financing imports in the face of U.S. sanctions, which it is aiming to get lifted through negotiations to revive an accord on its nuclear programme.

France is the European Union's biggest grain exporter but its shipments outside the EU are usually concentrated in North and West Africa. FRWHEAT/PORTS

It was unclear if the scheduled loading for Iran would be from 2021 barley harvest stocks or incoming supplies from the 2022 harvest, which is underway in southwestern zones near La Pallice.

Traders said the shipment was welcome in a barley market that has seen premiums fall as demand from China, the main overseas outlet for French supplies, has ebbed. BARLEY/RTR

There was also market talk of possible French wheat exports to Iran this summer, in an expected wave of demand as importers seek alternatives to limited Ukrainian flows.

However, traders said it was uncertain given Iran's usual requirement for a high-protein wheat quality not widely available in France.

