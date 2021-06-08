Commodities

France sees winter barley crop up 19%, rapeseed down 9%

Contributors
Gus Trompiz Reuters
Forrest Crellin Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

France, the European Union's biggest grain producer, is expected to produce 7.74 million tonnes of winter barley in 2021, up 19.3% compared with last year's crop, the farm ministry said on Tuesday.

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - France, the European Union's biggest grain producer, is expected to produce 7.74 million tonnes of winter barley in 2021, up 19.3% compared with last year's crop, the farm ministry said on Tuesday.

In its first production forecasts for 2021 harvests, the ministry projected the winter rapeseed crop at 2.95 million tonnes, down 9.2%.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular