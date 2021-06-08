France sees winter barley crop up 19%, rapeseed down 9%

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - France, the European Union's biggest grain producer, is expected to produce 7.74 million tonnes of winter barley in 2021, up 19.3% compared with last year's crop, the farm ministry said on Tuesday.

In its first production forecasts for 2021 harvests, the ministry projected the winter rapeseed crop at 2.95 million tonnes, down 9.2%.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

