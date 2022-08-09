France sees wine production rebounding after frost-hit 2021

PARIS, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Wine production in France is expected to reach between 42.6 million and 45.6 million hectolitres this year, up 13-21% compared with last year's output that was hit by spring frost, the French farm ministry forecast on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

