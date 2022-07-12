France sees soft wheat crop down 7.2% at 32.9 mln tonnes

Commodities

France's farm ministry on Tuesday forecast the country's 2022 soft wheat production at 32.90 million tonnes, down 7.2% compared with last year's crop.

The ministry projected this year's total barley production, including both winter and spring crops, at 11.18 million tonnes, down 2.4% from last year.

