France sees soft wheat crop down 7.2% at 32.9 mln tonnes

PARIS, July 12 (Reuters) - France's farm ministry on Tuesday forecast the country's 2022 soft wheat production at 32.90 million tonnes, down 7.2% compared with last year's crop.

The ministry projected this year's total barley production, including both winter and spring crops, at 11.18 million tonnes, down 2.4% from last year.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

