France sees smaller 2022 wheat area, winter barley and rapeseed up

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - France's farm ministry on Tuesday estimated the country's winter soft wheat area for the 2022 harvest at 4.92 million hectares (mln ha), down slightly from 4.96 mln ha the previous year.

In its first sowing estimates for next year's harvest, the ministry pegged the winter barley area at 1.23 mln ha, up from 1.20 mln ha the prior year, and projected the winter rapeseed area would rise to 1.10 mln ha from 0.98 mln ha.

