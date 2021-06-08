France sees rebound in winter barley crop, rapeseed at 20-year low

Adds detail

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - Winter barley production in France is expected to rebound sharply this year on the back of above-average yields, but the rapeseed crop is seen shrinking to a 20-year low after a decline in area, the farm ministry said on Tuesday.

In its first production forecasts for 2021 harvests, the ministry projected the winter barley crop at 7.74 million tonnes, up 19.3% from last year though 6.4% below the average of the past five years.

The production rise would be mainly due to an anticipated rise in the national yield to 6.41 tonnes per hectare (t/ha) from 5.52 t/ha in 2020, surpassing the five-year average, the ministry said.

In contrast, winter rapeseed production was forecast to fall 9.2% to 2.95 million tonnes, below 3 million for the first time in 20 years, it said. That is 32% below the five-year mean.

The average yield was expected to rise to 3.00 t/ha from 2.93 t/ha last year, but the crop area was estimated to have decreased to 984,000 hectares from 1.11 million.

Rapeseed sowing in France was disrupted by drought at the end of last summer.

Winter rapeseed represents almost the entire rapeseed crop in France, whereas barley production includes a significant volume of spring crop.

In small adjustments to its area estimates for other crops, the ministry raised its projection of spring barley area to 600,000 hectares from 593,000 last month, still well below last year's exceptionally high 795,000 hectares.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin; editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Jason Neely)

