France sees new nuclear reactors going online by 2035-37 - minister

PARIS, Jan 6 (Reuters) - The French government expects plans for new nuclear reactors should be submitted around 2023 with a target date of 2035-37 for the reactors to go online, junior environment minister Berangere Abba was quoted as saying in French daily Le Figaro.

She said the new reactors would be EPR2 models, improved versions of utility EDF's EDF.PA troubled EPR model, which has suffered years of delays and billions of euros of cost overruns on models under construction in France and Finland.

Abba said that EDF had submitted safety documentation to nuclear regulator ASN for the new model, adding that the regulator had validated its design concept.

French President Emmanuel Macron said in November that France would build new nuclear reactors to help the country lessen its dependence on foreign countries for its energy supplies, meet global warming targets and keep prices under control.

Previously, the government had said it would not launch any new third-generation EPR reactor projects until state-owned EDF's EDF.PA much-delayed EPR nuclear power plant in Flamanville, northwestern France, is completed.

EDF has already sent a proposal to the government to build six EPR2 reactors for a total cost of about 50 billion euros, Le Figaro reported.

Macron has not declared his intention to seek a second term, but is widely expected to run in elections scheduled for April.

(Reporting by GV De Clercq; editing by Richard Lough)

