France sees lower maize area this year

French farmers are expected to sow 1.44 million hectares of grain maize this year, down from 1.61 million in 2020, the farm ministry said on Tuesday in its first estimate of the 2021 maize area.

The ministry kept unchanged from last month its estimates of this year's sugar beet area, at 396,000 hectares, and the soft wheat area, at 4.89 million hectares.

