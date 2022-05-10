France sees less maize, more sunflower sowing this year

PARIS, May 10 (Reuters) - France's farm ministry on Tuesday forecast that farmers will sow 1.37 million hectares (mln ha) of grain maize, excluding crop grown for seeds, for the 2022 harvest, down 6.1% from last year.

The ministry's initial outlook for sunflower seed sowing pegged the 2022 area at 758,000 ha, up 8.5% compared with 2021.

For soft wheat, France's main cereal crop, the ministry increased slightly its area estimate to 4.80 mln ha from 4.79 mln ha projected last month.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

