France sees bigger winter barley, rapeseed crops this year

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - France's farm ministry on Wednesday forecast the country's 2022 winter barley production at 8.25 million tonnes, up 0.4% compared with last year's crop.

In its first production estimates for this year's harvest, the ministry projected the winter rapeseed crop at 3.87 million tonnes, up 17.8% year-on-year.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, Editing by Louise Heavens)

