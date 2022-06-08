France sees bigger winter barley, rapeseed crops this year

Commodities

Gus Trompiz Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

France's farm ministry on Wednesday forecast the country's 2022 winter barley production at 8.25 million tonnes, up 0.4% compared with last year's crop.

In its first production estimates for this year's harvest, the ministry projected the winter rapeseed crop at 3.87 million tonnes, up 17.8% year-on-year.

