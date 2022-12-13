France sees 2023 soft wheat area up 1.7% at 4.75 mln ha

PARIS, Dec 13 (Reuters) - France's farm ministry on Tuesday estimated that the area sown with soft wheat for the 2023 harvest at 4.75 million hectares, up 1.7% compared with the area harvested this year.

In its first sowing estimates for next year's harvest, the ministry also projected the winter barley area would reach 1.30 million hectares, up 1.0%, and the rapeseed area would be 1.29 million hectares, up 4.9%.

In revisions to 2022 harvest estimates, the ministry pegged drought-hit grain maize production at 10.58 million tonnes, down from 10.74 million expected a month ago.

For sugar beet, also affected by drought this year, estimated output was reduced to 31.55 million tonnes from 31.94 million last month.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

