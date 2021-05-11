Commodities

France sees 10% drop in maize area as spring sowing shrinks

Contributor
Gus Trompiz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER

The area sown with grain maize in France is expected to fall by 10% this year as spring crops lose strong gains made in 2020, the farm ministry said on Tuesday.

Adds details

PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - The area sown with grain maize in France is expected to fall by 10% this year as spring crops lose strong gains made in 2020, the farm ministry said on Tuesday.

In its first projection of 2021 maize (corn) sowing, the ministry pegged the grain maize area, excluding crop grown for seeds, at 1.44 million hectares, down from 1.61 million in 2020 but in line with the average of the past five years.

The area devoted to spring crops like maize had been expected to fall after rising sharply last year when rain disrupted winter grain sowing.

The spring barley area was estimated at 593,000 hectares, down 25% from last year although above the ministry's initial estimate of 524,000 last month.

The ministry kept unchanged from last month its estimate of this year's sugar beet area at 396,000 hectares, down nearly 6% from 2020, adding the impact of severe frosts last month on the area was not yet clear.

Sugar beet growers replanted a large amount of this year's crop after frosts in early April damaged initial sowings.

However, the overall impact of the frosts on crops was thought to be limited, with a greater risk potentially posed by dryness if recent drought conditions persist, the ministry said.

For soft wheat, France's main cereal crop, the ministry left unchanged its estimate at 4.89 million hectares, up almost 15% from last year and marginally above the five-year average.

It also kept almost unchanged its rapeseed area estimate at 989,000 hectares, down 11% on the year and 27% below the five-year average.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Susan Fenton)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Commodities Videos

    What the Colonial Pipeline Hack Means for Fuel Supplies

    Fuel traders are working to avoid gasoline and diesel supply shortages on the East Coast of the United States following a ransomware attack Friday on Colonial Pipeline Co. Bloomberg’s Javier Blas reports.

    22 hours ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular