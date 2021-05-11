France sees 10% drop in maize area as spring sowing shrinks

Adds details

PARIS, May 11 (Reuters) - The area sown with grain maize in France is expected to fall by 10% this year as spring crops lose strong gains made in 2020, the farm ministry said on Tuesday.

In its first projection of 2021 maize (corn) sowing, the ministry pegged the grain maize area, excluding crop grown for seeds, at 1.44 million hectares, down from 1.61 million in 2020 but in line with the average of the past five years.

The area devoted to spring crops like maize had been expected to fall after rising sharply last year when rain disrupted winter grain sowing.

The spring barley area was estimated at 593,000 hectares, down 25% from last year although above the ministry's initial estimate of 524,000 last month.

The ministry kept unchanged from last month its estimate of this year's sugar beet area at 396,000 hectares, down nearly 6% from 2020, adding the impact of severe frosts last month on the area was not yet clear.

Sugar beet growers replanted a large amount of this year's crop after frosts in early April damaged initial sowings.

However, the overall impact of the frosts on crops was thought to be limited, with a greater risk potentially posed by dryness if recent drought conditions persist, the ministry said.

For soft wheat, France's main cereal crop, the ministry left unchanged its estimate at 4.89 million hectares, up almost 15% from last year and marginally above the five-year average.

It also kept almost unchanged its rapeseed area estimate at 989,000 hectares, down 11% on the year and 27% below the five-year average.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Susan Fenton)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.