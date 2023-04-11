Commodities

France says will ensure grain exports depite pesticide ban

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

April 11, 2023 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by Sybille de La Hamaide for Reuters ->

PARIS, April 11 (Reuters) - France will ensure that a decision by health and safety agency ANSES banning the use of a pesticide in contact with cereals does not hamper its grain exports outside the European Union, trade minister Olivier Becht told Parliament on Monday.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)

