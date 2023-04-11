France says will ensure grain exports depite pesticide ban

PARIS, April 11 (Reuters) - France will ensure that a decision by health and safety agency ANSES banning the use of a pesticide in contact with cereals does not hamper its grain exports outside the European Union, trade minister Olivier Becht told Parliament on Monday.

