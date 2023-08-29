News & Insights

France says soldier killed in Iraq during anti-terrorim operation

August 29, 2023 — 05:47 am EDT

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - A French soldier was killed on Monday in Iraq while its unit was backing Iraqi forces in an anti-terrorist operation, the French Presidency said on Tuesday, naming him as Nicolas Mazier.

