France says soldier killed in Iraq during anti-terrorim operation

PARIS, Aug 29 (Reuters) - A French soldier was killed on Monday in Iraq while its unit was backing Iraqi forces in an anti-terrorist operation, the French Presidency said on Tuesday, naming him as Nicolas Mazier.

