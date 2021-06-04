France says G7 just a millimetre away from tax deal

US Markets

G7 finance ministers meeting in London are extremely close to a deal on higher global corporate taxation, but there is still disagreement on which companies a new minimum tax rate should cover, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.

"We are just one millimetre away from a historic agreement," Le Maire told reporters in a pooled interview after a day of talks.

Le Maire also said that France would prefer to see a higher global minimum corporate tax rate than the 15% proposed by the United States, calling it "a starting point".

