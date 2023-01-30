France says French-Emirati business council will boost economic ties

ABU DHABI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - The French-Emirati business council will give fresh impetus to the bilateral economic relationship between France and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday on an official visit to the UAE.

