France returns 40 children, 15 women from Syria - foreign ministry

France said on Thursday it carried out a new operation to return French nationals - 40 children and 15 women - from Kurdish-run camps in northeastern Syria.

"The minors were handed over to the child care services and will be subject to medical and social follow-up," the ministry said, while the women would be transferred to the judicial authorities.

In September, The European Court of Human Rights ruled that France must re-examine repatriation requests from two French women who travelled to Syria with their partners to join Islamic State, and the children they gave birth to there.

