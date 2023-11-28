News & Insights

Commodities

France reports bird flu on turkey farm as disease spreads in Europe

Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

November 28, 2023 — 03:51 am EST

Written by Gus Trompiz for Reuters ->

PARIS, Nov 28 (Reuters) - France has detected an outbreak of highly pathogenic bird flu virus on a turkey farm in the northwest of the country, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday, as a seasonal wave of infections spreads across Europe.

The outbreak on a farm in the Brittany region followed cases among wild birds in recent days, it said, adding France had raised its alert level for bird flu to moderate from negligible.

Bird flu, which has led to the culling of hundreds of millions birds in the past years, usually strikes in Europe during autumn and winter. It has recently been detected on farms in several countries including Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, Croatia and Hungary.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.