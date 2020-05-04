US Markets
France rejects Amazon's request for unemployment schemes at six sites

Gwenaelle Barzic Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

PARIS, May 4 (Reuters) - The French government has rejected Amazon AMZN.O's request to tap a state partial unemployment scheme for employees at its six warehouses in the country, a spokeswoman for the labour ministry said on Monday.

The e-commerce giant has shut its six French warehouses, which employ about 10,000 people on permanent and interim contracts, since April 16 after court rulings ordered it to limit deliveries to a list of essential goods during the coronavirus pandemic or face fines.

Amazon did not immediately return calls seeking comment. AFP first reported the rejection of Amazon's request to the labour ministry.

(Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Louise Heavens)

