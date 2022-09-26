France reaffirms it will halt fossil fuel export guarantees next year

Contributor
Leigh Thomas Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

France on Monday reaffirmed it will stop providing export finance guarantees for all fossil fuel projects from next year, writing the commitment into its 2023 finance bill.

Updates to show budget bill in line with prior commitment

PARIS, Sept 26 (Reuters) - France on Monday reaffirmed it will stop providing export finance guarantees for all fossil fuel projects from next year, writing the commitment into its 2023 finance bill.

After a U.N. climate summit in Glasgow last year, President Emmanuel Macron's government signed up to a commitment to end public financing of unabated oil, gas and coal from 2023.

Enacting that commitment, the 2023 budget bill presented on Monday says that export guarantees will no longer be given from January for all upstream and downstream fossil fuel projects.

"France will give no more export guarantees for any fossil fuel projects from exploration to refining and including transport," Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said as he presented the bill.

Prior to its commitment last year, France had previously adopted an end-date of 2035 for the public financing of gas projects.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas, Editing by Louise Heavens, Kirsten Donovan)

((leigh.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 4949 5143;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters