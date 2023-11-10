France raises wine production estimate to 47 mln hectolitres

PARIS, Nov 10 (Reuters) - France's farm ministry on Friday raised its estimate for this year's wine production to 47.2 million hectolitres from 46 million estimated last month and now 2% above last year's volume.

The revised forecast was 6% above the five-year average, it said.

A hectolitre equals 100 litres, or 133 standard wine bottles.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz and Sharon Singleton)

