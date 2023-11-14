France raises maize crop estimate

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - France's farm ministry on Tuesday raised its estimate of the country's 2023 production of grain maize, excluding crop grown for seeds, to 12.20 million metric tons from 11.78 million projected in October.

For sugar beet, which is still being harvested, the ministry pegged 2023 output at 31.28 million tons, down marginally from 31.29 million forecast last month.

For soft wheat, 2023 production was lowered slightly to 35.10 million tons from 35.15 million last month.

