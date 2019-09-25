France, Portugal, Finland drive pick up in Q2 European bond trading

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Average daily trading volume in European government bond markets jumped 13% in the second quarter from a year earlier, driven by French, Finnish and Portuguese debt markets, the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) said on Wednesday.

Concerns about weak economic growth, fuelled by a bitter global trade war, have pushed bond yields across Europe sharply lower this year, with a whole swathe of the euro zone bond market in negative yield territory.

The pick-up in bond market activity in the second quarter was driven by France, Finland and Portugal, AFME said in its latest government bond data report.

Average daily government bond trading volumes in France jumped 37% year-on-year in the second quarter, while those in Finland jumped 27% and Portuguese volumes soared 22%.

In its report AFME also said the average bid-cover ratio in Europe - a gauge of demand at bond auctions - was 2.33 in the second quarter. That was an increase of 17 basis points from the second quarter of last year.

This was the highest average bid-cover ratio in Europe since the third quarter of 2014, the trade association said.

According to AFME, a total of 8 billion euros in sovereign green bonds were issued in the second quarter, the greatest quarterly change to date. A re-opening of a green bond in France and a green bond issue from the Netherlands was behind the jump, AFME said.

