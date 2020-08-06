Commodities

France plans easing pesticide ban for sugar beet to curb crop losses

Contributors
Sybille de La Hamaide Reuters
Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Published

The French government will propose lifting a ban on certain pesticides blamed for harming bees in order to protect sugar beet crops that have been ravaged by insects this year, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday.

PARIS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The French government will propose lifting a ban on certain pesticides blamed for harming bees in order to protect sugar beet crops that have been ravaged by insects this year, the agriculture ministry said on Thursday.

The government plans to support a legislative amendment in parliament this autumn to exempt sugar beet for up to three years from a general ban on seeds treated with insecticide, the ministry said in a statement following a meeting with sugar industry representatives.

Sugar beet growers blame a ban on neonicotinoid chemicals for insect attacks that could decimate yields this year, warning this could threaten the French sugar sector after a price slump in recent years already led to factory closures.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide and Dominique Vidalon, writing by Gus Trompiz; editing by David Evans)

((gus.trompiz@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 52 18; Reuters Messaging: gus.trompiz.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular