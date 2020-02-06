France not planning to sell Engie stake or dismantle firm -Le Maire

PARIS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - France has no intention of selling its 23.6% stake in energy giant Engie or any plan to dismantle the company, French Finance minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday. Le Maire also repeated it was up to Engie's board, due to meet later, to decide on the fate of the group's chief executive Isabelle Kocher, which has taken on a political dimension. Two sources told Reuters the directors were likely to dismiss Kocher, the only female boss of a major French company. (Reporting by Myriam Rivet; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Alexander Smith) ((benoit.vanoverstraeten@thomsonreuters.com; +33149495339;)) Keywords: ENGIE LE MAIRE/ (URGENT)

