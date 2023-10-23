France not considering nationalising Atos -ministry source

Adds detail

PARIS, Oct 23 (Reuters) - France's government is not considering nationalising IT consulting group Atos ATOS.PA, a finance ministry source said on Monday after opposition lawmakers proposed a budget bill amendment to do so.

Atos shares fell by as much as 12% on Monday after lawmakers filed nationalisation amendments to the budget bill, which would likely require the government's support to pass.

Asked by Reuters if the government was considering nationalisation or could support an amendment to do so, the source replied "no".

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Jason Neely)

((leigh.thomas@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 4949 5143;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.