France needs hefty grid investments to decarbonize - RTE

PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Massive short-to-medium term investments will be needed in the French power sector to further cut carbon emissions and continue the switch from fossil fuels by 2050, French grid operator RTE said in a study on developments over the next decade.

Arounds 60% of all electricity consumed in France comes from oil and gas, RTE data showed. The country relies on carbon-intense imports from gas burning neighbours and has carbon-heavy transport and heating infrastructure.

"In the medium term, to achieve climate and sovereignty ambitions, it is neither possible to abandon nuclear power, nor to do without a strong acceleration of renewables," RTE said.

The grid operator suggested one of the ways to end the reliance on fossil fuels is the strong build out of renewable production, increasing capacity to between 270 and 320 terawatt-hours (TWh) by 2035 from the 120 TWh in 2023.

The cost of electricity production in France is expected to increase moderately compared to previous estimates, but remains small compared to required investments in the grid over the coming years, the report said.

Renewable production has high upfront costs, but comparatively low production costs, making the initial ramp up the most expensive process.

To reach climate objectives French nuclear production should aim for 400 TWh per year by 2035, and not fall below 360 TWh, the report said.

The report identified four key levers that will need to be used to address the challenges with the transition: energy efficiency in transport, buildings and industry, demand reduction, as well as nuclear and renewable power production.

"Adopting ambitious objectives for each (lever) constitutes the safest strategy to ensure the resilience of France's energy system," the report said, adding that ignoring one of the four would make it extremely difficult to reach climate objectives.

