France leads Europe lower in mega week for central banks

By Shreyashi Sanyal

Sept 19 (Reuters) - French shares dragged European markets lower on Monday after two major TV groups fell on abandoning their merger plans, in a dour start to a week that could see a large interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve and a host of other central bank meetings.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index .STOXX traded 0.7% lower, while France's CAC 40 index .FCHI dropped 1.3%. Both indexes hit their lowest levels in two months.

Shares in TF1 TFFP.PA fell 3.2% and M6 MMTP.PA declined 4.5% after merger plans between the French TV companies collapsed, as they noted antitrust requests had made the deal irrelevant.

The euro zone blue-chip stocks index .STOXX50E shed 1%, with French luxury group LVMH LVMH.PA and semiconductor maker ASML ASML.AS leading losses.

Rate-sensitive technology stocks .SX8P dropped 0.9% by 0804 GMT, ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) interest rate decision on Wednesday. Most market participants expect the U.S. central bank to deliver a third straight 75 basis point hike.

"Investors seem to be worried about the upcoming central bank meetings," said Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi Wealth.

Most of the banks meeting this week - from Switzerland to South Africa - are expected to hike, with markets split on whether the Bank of England will go by 50 or 75 basis points.

"We've got the Fed meeting followed by Bank of England this week and the question of how much they will be hiking? So anyone who's thinking about buying equities is waiting until after the events," Armstrong said.

European markets closed their worst weekly performance in three months on Friday on escalating recession worries amid aggressive central bank tightening.

London markets are shut on Monday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth.

Euro zone government bond yields edged higher, with the benchmark German 10-year yield hovering near the mid-June highs hit last week. GVD/EUR

In a bright spot, Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE edged up 0.1% as it saw a valuation of up to 75 billion euros ($75.1 billion) for luxury sportscar maker Porsche, in what will be Germany's second-largest initial public offering (IPO) in history.

Shares in Porsche Holding SE PSHG_p.DE, Volkswagen's top shareholder, added 2.6%, topping Germany's DAX index .GDAXI.

