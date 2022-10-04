France keeps EDF buyout offer at 12 euros per share - filing

Adds details

PARIS, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The French state on Tuesday filed with the market regulator an offer to acquire all shares in debt-laden nuclear power groupEDF.PAthat it does not already own for 12 euros apiece, sticking to the terms announced over the summer.

President Emmanuel Macron's government, which already holds 84% of EDF,is fully nationalising the group. The utility shoulders most of France's power needs as Europe faces an energy crunch worsened by the war in Ukraine.

EDF is currently rushing to get its fleet of ready for the winter after it needed to shut down more than half of its reactors due to corrosion issues and safety checks.

The group, which has debts of more than 40 billion euros, is also meant to be the centrepiece of an ambitious new reactor construction programme which will require around 50 billion euros in investments.

The filing with the AMF regulator was based on the offer being tentatively launched on the market on Nov. 10.

Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale advise the government on the offer.

