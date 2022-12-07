France keeps 2023 borrowing plans steady at 270 bln euros

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - France is keeping its 2023 borrowing plans steady as it trims expectations for short term debt issuance, the public debt management agency said Wednesday in a year-end update.

The Agence France Tresor said it expected to issue 270 billion euros in medium and long-term bonds net of buybacks, unchanged from plans announced in September.

AFT said that it now expected a smaller financing requirement next year of 298.4 billion euros than in September - due to lower redemptions than previously expected next year thanks to bond buybacks conducted this year.

That meant that short term borrowing is now expected to increase by only 3.3 billion euros instead of 10 billion euros, AFT said in a year-end update of its 2023 financing programme.

Among new bonds in the pipeline, AFT said it planned to issue medium-term benchmarks with 3- and 5-6 year maturities as well as two new 10-years.

For longer-term bonds, it said it would consider issuing a new 30-year benchmark by syndication if market conditions are right.

As for inflation-linked bonds, AFT said it would auction a new 10-year European inflation-linked bond and would consider issuing a 15-20 year French inflation linked bond by syndication if demand proved to be there.

It said it remained committed to issuing 10% of its debt as inflation-linked bonds and would keep tapping its three green bonds according to market demand.

