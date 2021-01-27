France, Italy and EU Commissioner to discuss end of Fincantieri-Chantiers deal - sources

PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - France, Italy and the European Commission will discuss on Wednesday the possible shelving of the acquisition of French shipbuilder Chantiers de l'Atlantique by its Italian rival Fincantieri FCT.MI, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The phone meeting, which will include France's finance minister, Italy's industry minister and the European competition commissioner, is scheduled for 1715 GMT, according to the published agenda of French finance chief Bruno Le Maire, although the entry does not specify the subject of the call.

The agreement between France and Fincantieri is due to expire on Jan. 31, after repeated deadline extensions following competition concerns over the merger of the two global leaders.

The deal is still awaiting European antitrust approval.

