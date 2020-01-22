US Markets

France hopes for imminent compromise with U.S. on digital tax - Le Maire

Contributors
Leigh Thomas Reuters
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday that he hoped to reach a compromise with the United States over a digital tax "in a few hours", after France offered to suspend payments due for this year for its levy.

DAVOS/PARIS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday that he hoped to reach a compromise with the United States over a digital tax "in a few hours", after France offered to suspend payments due for this year for its levy.

Le Maire is due to meet U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin later on Wednesday at the Swiss resort of Davos to try to resolve a dispute over France's digital tax on major international tech companies.

"We have an excellent relationship with Stephen Mnuchin and I hope we can get a compromise in a few hours," Le Maire told Bloomberg TV.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alison Williams)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters


Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular