France hopes AstraZeneca COVID vaccine can be rolled out by mid-Feb - vaccine chief

Contributors
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Benoit Van Overstraeten Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LEE SMITH

PARIS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - French vaccines chief Alain Fischer said on Tuesday he hoped the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, which was approved by the European Commission last week, could be rolled out in the country by mid-February.

Fischer told France 2 television he did not expect any surprise from France's main heath authority regarding the approval of the AstraZeneca vaccine, expected later on Tuesday.

France has so far approved vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech PFE.N, 22UAy.DE and Moderna MRNA.O.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

