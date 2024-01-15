France hires banks for new green bond sale - lead managers

Jan 15 (Reuters) - France hired banks on Monday to sell a new green bond that matures in 2049, according to memos from two lead managers seen by Reuters.

The bond, due 25 June 2049, will be launched "in the near future, subject to market conditions," the memos said, a phrase debt management offices usually use a day before a sale.

Green bonds fund environmentally-beneficial expenditures and have grown in popularity with many governments launching programmes to sell them in recent years. France is a leading issuer of green bonds.

France hired BNP Paribas, BofA, Credit Agricole, JPMorgan and Societe Generale for the sale, the memos said.

(Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

