France hires banks for new green bond - lead managers

March 15 (Reuters) - France hired a syndicate of banks on Monday for the launch of a new green bond, according to memos from three lead managers seen by Reuters.

The new green bond, maturing in June 25, 2044 will be launched by syndication "in the near future, subject to market conditions," a phrase debt management offices typically use a day before a sale.

France, which already has an outstanding green bond, hired BNP Paribas, Citi, Credit Agricole, HSBC and JP Morgan for the deal.

