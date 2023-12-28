News & Insights

France, Germany, UK, US, condemn Iran's increase in uranium enrichment

December 28, 2023 — 01:40 pm EST

Written by Baranjot Kaur for Reuters ->

Dec 28 (Reuters) - France, Germany, Britain and the United States condemned Iran's increase in production of highly enriched uranium following the IAEA report from earlier this week.

"We urge Iran to immediately reverse these steps and de-escalate its nuclear programme," the spokespersons for the countries said in a joint statement on Thursday.

"We remain committed to a diplomatic solution and reaffirm our determination that Iran must never develop a nuclear weapon," the statement said.

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) report seen by Reuters on Tuesday said Iran has "increased its production of highly enriched uranium, reversing a previous output reduction from mid-2023."

