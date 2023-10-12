News & Insights

US Markets

France, Germany close to EU energy market reform deal - Le Maire

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

October 12, 2023 — 04:50 am EDT

Written by John Stonestreet for Reuters ->

MARRAKECH, Morocco, Oct 12 (Reuters) - France believes it can in coming days reach an agreement with Germany to break a deadlock between the two countries on reforms to Europe's energy market, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday.

"We strongly believe that there is a need to define a new framework that will be more efficient, and that will lead the possibility to all member states to develop their own energy production," he told a press conference at the International Monetary Fund and World Bank annual meetings in Marrakech,

Le Maire also said France backed a 35-50% increase in the IMF's quota lending resources, and urged all Fund members to likewise support an increase.

(Reporting by John Stonestreet; editing by David Lawder)

((john.stonestreet@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.