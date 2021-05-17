Companies
AIR

France, Germany and Spain strike deal over joint fighter jet - statement

Contributors
Sabine Siebold Reuters
Tangi Salaün Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

France, Germany and Spain have brokered a deal over the next steps of the development of a joint fighter jet, the countries said on Monday, Europe's largest defence project at an estimated cost of more than 100 billion euros.

BERLIN, May 17 (Reuters) - France, Germany and Spain have brokered a deal over the next steps of the development of a joint fighter jet, the countries said on Monday, Europe's largest defence project at an estimated cost of more than 100 billion euros ($121.38 billion).

France's Dassault Aviation AVMD.PA, Airbus AIR.PA and Indra IDR.MC - the latter two representing Germany and Spain respectively - are involved in the scheme to start replacing French Rafale and German and Spanish Eurofighters from 2040.

The next development phase for the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) is expected to cost 3.5 billion euros ($4.25 billion), to be shared equally by the three countries.

($1 = 0.8232 euros)

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Tangi Salaün; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((Sabine.Siebold@thomsonreuters.com; +49-30-2201-33574;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AIR

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Companies

Explore

Most Popular