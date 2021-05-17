France, Germany and Spain strike deal over joint fighter jet - statement

BERLIN, May 17 (Reuters) - France, Germany and Spain have brokered a deal over the next steps of the development of a joint fighter jet, the countries said on Monday, Europe's largest defence project at an estimated cost of more than 100 billion euros ($121.38 billion).

France's Dassault Aviation AVMD.PA, Airbus AIR.PA and Indra IDR.MC - the latter two representing Germany and Spain respectively - are involved in the scheme to start replacing French Rafale and German and Spanish Eurofighters from 2040.

The next development phase for the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) is expected to cost 3.5 billion euros ($4.25 billion), to be shared equally by the three countries.

($1 = 0.8232 euros)

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold and Tangi Salaün; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((Sabine.Siebold@thomsonreuters.com; +49-30-2201-33574;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.