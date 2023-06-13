News & Insights

France forecasts bigger winter barley, rapeseed crops this year

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

June 13, 2023 — 04:06 am EDT

PARIS, June 13 (Reuters) - France's farm ministry on Tuesday forecast the country's 2023 winter barley production at 9.07 million tonnes, up 7.3% compared with 8.45 million last year.

In its first production estimates for this year's harvest, the ministry projected the winter rapeseed crop at 4.63 million tonnes, up 2.6% from 4.51 million in 2022.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)

