France forecasts 2023 maize area down 7.6%

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

May 16, 2023 — 04:04 am EDT

PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - France's farm ministry on Tuesday forecast that the area sown with grain maize, excluding crop grown for seeds, for this year's harvest will reach 1.25 million hectares, down 7.6% from 2022.

