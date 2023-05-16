France forecasts 2023 maize area down 7.6%

PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - France's farm ministry on Tuesday forecast that the area sown with grain maize, excluding crop grown for seeds, for this year's harvest will reach 1.25 million hectares, down 7.6% from 2022.

