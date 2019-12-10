France fines Morgan Stanley $22 mln for manipulating sovereign bonds

Adds Morgan Stanley statement

PARIS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - France's markets watchdog AMF said on Tuesday it has fined U.S bank Morgan Stanley MS.N 20 million euros ($22 million) for manipulation of sovereign bonds.

The fine relates to manipulations of French and Belgian bonds prices in June 2015, AMF said in a statement.

Morgan Stanley said it intended to lodge an appeal.

"The activities in question were undertaken in accordance with market practice and as part of the firm’s role and obligations as a market maker," the bank said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9073 euros)

