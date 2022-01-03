Commodities

France finds bird flu at turkey farm in west, industry group says

Contributor
Sybille de La Hamaide Reuters
Published

France has detected highly pathogenic bird flu on a farm in the west of the country, marking the first outbreak in the region, poultry industry group Anvol said on Monday, citing a local government publication.

The outbreak was found at a farm of about 13,000 turkeys in Beaufou in the Vendee department, Anvol Director Yann Nedelec told Reuters.

(Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)

((Sybille.deLaHamaide@thomsonreuters.com; +336 8774 4148;))

