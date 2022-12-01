EDF

France facing tight power supply situation in winter - head of grid operator

December 01, 2022 — 03:14 am EST

Written by Dominique Vidalon for Reuters ->

PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - France is gearing up for a "tight" power supply situation but will not necessarily face cuts this winter, the head of French energy regulator RTE said on Thursday.

"The situation entails risks, but one must not think power cuts are a fatality, we know how to avoid them," Xavier Piechaczyk told France Info radio.

Separately, government spokesman Olivier Veran told BFM television that if January was a particularly cold month, power cuts could not be ruled out.

"(But) we are not announcing to the French people that there will be power cuts," he added.

