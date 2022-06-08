France expects bigger winter barley, rapeseed crops despite drought

Adds details

PARIS, June 8 (Reuters) - France's farm ministry on Wednesday forecast higher production of winter barley and rapeseed this year as an increased area was expected to offset lower yields as some crops suffer from drought.

In its first production estimates for this year's harvest, the ministry projected French 2022 winter barley production at 8.25 million tonnes, up 0.4% compared with last year's crop.

For winter rapeseed, the crop was pegged at 3.87 million tonnes, up 17.8% year-on-year.

"While crop conditions remain good overall, drought has intensified across the country and, with respect to the initial yield estimates for winter barley and rapeseed, is affecting the yield potential for the upcoming harvest," the ministry said in a crop report.

Analysts in France, the European Union's biggest grain producing state, have pointed to crop damage in zones worst-affected by drought, although rain and cooler temperatures since late May have eased concerns.

Harvest prospects in France are being monitored closely as grain markets wrestle with supply tensions due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, one of the world's largest crop exporters.

In area revisions for other crops, the ministry lowered its estimate of the area sown with soft wheat to 4.76 million hectares from 4.80 million projected last month and now 4.5% below last year's level.

For sunflower seed, the 2022 area was pegged at 797,000 hectares, up from 758,000 hectares forecast last month and now the highest level this century, the ministry said.

Farmers have switched to sunflower seed as a cheaper option amid spiralling costs for fertiliser and energy, while cutting back on maize planting.

The estimated grain maize area, excluding crop grown for seeds, was cut slightly to 1.36 million hectares from 1.37 million a month ago, now 7.0% down on 2021.

