France expects AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to be shared pro rata

PARIS, June 15 (Reuters) - A deal between AstraZeneca AZN.L and France over potential COVID-19 vaccines foresees doses being split between countries on a pro-rata basis based on population, a source at the French President's office said on Monday.

The British drugmaker signed a contract with European governments at the weekend to supply the region with up to 400 million doses of its potential vaccine. The source at the French president's office added that France hopes to strike similar deals with other pharmaceuticals companies soon.

