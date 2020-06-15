AZN

France expects AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to be shared pro rata

Contributors
Michel Rose Reuters
Matthias Blamont Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

A deal between AstraZeneca and France over potential COVID-19 vaccines foresees doses being split between countries on a pro-rata basis based on population, a source at the French President's office said on Monday.

Fixes grammatical error in headline

PARIS, June 15 (Reuters) - A deal between AstraZeneca AZN.L and France over potential COVID-19 vaccines foresees doses being split between countries on a pro-rata basis based on population, a source at the French President's office said on Monday.

The British drugmaker signed a contract with European governments at the weekend to supply the region with up to 400 million doses of its potential vaccine. The source at the French president's office added that France hopes to strike similar deals with other pharmaceuticals companies soon.

(Reporting by Michel Rose and Matthias Blamont Editing by David Goodman)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters