France expected to launch formal buyout offer for EDF by the end of Sept.-sources

PARIS, Sept 16 (Reuters) - The French government is now expected to launch its takeover of EDF EDF.PA by the end of September as the complex task of clearing the offer price for the struggling energy giant led to a slight delay in the buy-out process, three sources said.

The Finance Ministry in July said it planned to file its offer at the beginning of September but has yet to lodge a formal bid to the AMF, France's financial markets regulator.

Sources with knowledge of the process said a formalised offer was expected by the end of the month and possibly sooner than that.

(Julien Ponthus, Pamela Barbaglia and Leigh Thomas, edited by Mathieu Rosemain)

((julien.ponthus@thomsonreuters.com; 02075426189; Reuters Messaging: julien.ponthus.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.