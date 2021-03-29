Commodities

France, EU close to a deal on Air France bailout-minister

Dominique Vidalon Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS, March 29 (Reuters) - France and the European Union are close to a deal on a bailout for Air France AIRF.PA, which like other carriers has been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday,

"We are nearing a deal...It is a matter days," Le Maire told France Info radio, adding there could be counterparties to ensure fair competition.

