France, EU close to a deal on Air France bailout-minister

PARIS, March 29 (Reuters) - France and the European Union are close to a deal on a bailout for Air France AIRF.PA, which like other carriers has been hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday,

"We are nearing a deal...It is a matter days," Le Maire told France Info radio, adding there could be counterparties to ensure fair competition.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Alex Richardson)

