France draws record demand for new 20-year bond

PARIS, May 27 (Reuters) - France saw record demand for its government debt on Wednesday with the sale of a new 20-year bond, despite the spiralling cost of bailing out its economy in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

Investors submitted orders worth as much as 58 billion euros ($63.7 billion) at one point in the bidding process before final demand settled at 51 billion euros, the Agence France Tresor public debt management agency said.

In the end AFT accepted bids from nearly 400 investors for 7 billion euros of the May 2040 OAT bond at an interest rate of 0.525%, a record low for its 20-year paper.

"We're in a market where there's investor appetite for bonds," AFT head Anthony Requin told Reuters.

"We could have expected a large order book, but each deal is unique, answers to a specific context and nothing is written advance."

Central bank debt purchases are helping global bond markets absorb increased government borrowing as countries struggle with the soaring costs of the health and economic fallout from the pandemic.

AFT has already revised up its bond issuance plans twice this year, with government currently expecting the public deficit to blow out to an unprecedented 9% of economic output.

AFT said in April it expected to issue a record 245 billion euros of medium- and long-term bonds this year, but that figure is likely to be revised up once the government updates the 2020 budget on June 10 to take account of additional crisis costs.

Barclays BARC.L, BNP Paribas BNPP.PA, Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, Natwest Markets and Societe Generale SOGN.PA managed Wednesday's sale.

($1 = 0.9110 euros)

